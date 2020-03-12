HSR Spring Fling at Sebring to run as scheduled

Historic Sportscar Racing and Sebring International Raceway officials have confirmed that the HSR season-opening Spring Fling at Sebring International Raceway, March 26-29, will run as scheduled.

An announcement earlier today moved the 2020 running of Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring IMSA race to later in November, but current plans call for the HSR Spring Fling to run as originally announced later this month.

The 2020 Spring Fling has been expanded to four official days of track time on the Sebring road course. Thursday’s morning and early afternoon test session sets the stage for the first of the weekend’s three official qualifying runs that afternoon. The full event schedule continues through the three-day weekend.

Competitor late entry fees have been waived and spectator tickets are on sale for the HSR Spring Fling, which is the first of HSR’s annual pair of races on the legendary Sebring International Raceway circuit in 2020. Nine months from now, the HSR racing year once again concludes with the season-ending HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour and HSR Sebring Historics, December 3-6.