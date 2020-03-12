Herta's car gets all-clear after transporter fire

The transporter fire encountered by Andretti Autosport on the route to St. Petersburg with Colton Herta’s No. 88 Honda entry has been successfully addressed.

“I give great credit to our truck drivers who were on a bridge when the fire was spotted, and they knew to drive off the bridge and get everything to a safer and more accessible area.” assistant team manager Josh Freund told RACER.

Strapped into place on the hauler’s upper deck, Herta’s car suffered little more than cosmetic damage while some of the pit equipment below dealt with greater amounts of heat. The team sent additional staff to St. Pete to help with all facets of the fire recovery efforts ahead of this weekend’s race.

“We were very lucky, because beyond replacing the stickers on the body, the car was fine,” Freund said. “We triple-checked everything else on the car, had five people fly out to help get everything unloaded, look over the pit equipment, the car, and there was nothing on the car that looked like it really got hot. There was a lot of smoke damage, and the car is white, so we re-wrapped it tonight. We’re set to go racing here.”