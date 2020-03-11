Andretti transporter catches fire en route to St Petersburg

Andretti Autosport suffered a setback ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix of St. Petersburg when the transporter carrying Colton Herta’s No. 88 Honda IndyCar entry caught fire early Wednesday morning while en route to the event. Fortunately, the fire, which reportedly began in a right-rear wheel hub of the team’s hauler, resulted in no injuries and the team believes only minor cosmetic damage was done to the race car.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue firefighters are on-scene of a vehicle fire on Southbound Interstate 275 & Ulmerton Rd. The semi-tractor trailer was hauling the IndyCar Series vehicle for Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Racing driver Colton Herta. Three lanes are closed, one is open. pic.twitter.com/Rh7skETO1O — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) March 11, 2020

“We want to thank everyone for the outreach and concern,” the team related via Twitter. “We are still evaluating any damages and hope to have an update soon. We are thankful to report that no one was harmed, and want to thank our transport drivers and local first responders for their quick action and support.

“At this time, damages to the 88 car appear to be minor and cosmetic, caused by heat, smoke and/or water. We have no current reason to believe that any competition or mechanical aspects of the 88 car have been damaged or compromised.

“We are also preparing backup pit equipment at our Indy race shop, this equipment and a spare transporter will depart Indianapolis today as well. Again, we would like to express our gratitude to our transport drivers and local fire departments for their quick responses and support.”