Andretti signs Charpentier for partial Lights program

Andretti Autosport will field an entry for French teenager Tristan Charpentier at three Indy Lights races this year, starting this weekend at St. Petersburg.

Charpentier will return to the No. 48 Dallara IL15-AER at Barber Motorsports Park in April, and the Indianapolis road course in May as teammate to full-time Andretti drivers Robert Megennis, Kyle Kirkwood, and Danial Frost.

“Andretti Autosport is excited to welcome Tristan to our Indy Lights team,” said team president J-F Thormann. “Tristan has tested for us throughout the off season and shown impressive speed. We know he is competitive and that he will be a contender this weekend in St. Petersburg.”

Charpentier comes to the back-to-back champions with recent training in F4, F3, and one race in the Japanese Super Formula series that delivered Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh rookie Alex Palou to the NTT IndyCar Series.

“I am very happy and super excited to be joining a team such as Andretti Autosport,” Charpentier said. “It is a massive opportunity and I am really looking forward to it. I am very grateful that this opportunity has come together. I want to say thank you to all the people that made this possible and to Andretti Autosport.”