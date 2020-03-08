VIDEO: SVRA's Parella on the new SVRA app, 2020 season

Tony Parella, president and CEO of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association, details the new opportunities for streaming of SVRA events via the new SVRA app, along with an overview of the series’ 2020 season of events.
Tony Parella, president and CEO of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association, details the new opportunities for streaming of SVRA events via the new SVRA app, along with an overview of the series’ 2020 season of events.
This year’s Bahrain Grand Prix will take place without spectators as the race organizers opted to make it a “participants-only event” (…)
From race winner Brandon Jones’ standpoint, it’s too bad there wasn’t a bounty on Kyle Busch in Saturday’s LS Tractor 200 at (…)
The Racers Edge Motorsports Acura NSX GT3 team of Shelby Blackstock and Trent Hindman scored a dominating overall and Silver category GT (…)
Three drivers made everyone else in the Xfinity Series field look bad last year. What Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer and Christopher Bell did by (…)
Pole-sitter Nicolai Elghanayan and the No. 71 Marco Polo Motorsports KMT X-Bow GT4 led the grid to the green flag under chilly and overcast (…)
As the green flag waved on TC America Race 1 at Circuit of The Americas, Copeland Motorsports’ Tyler Maxson and the No. 74 Hyundai (…)
Drew Staveley was victorious in his Pirelli GT4 America Sprint Pro division debut Saturday afternoon at Circuit of The Americas. Spencer (…)
Chase Elliott continued the Hendrick Motorsports hot streak in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Phoenix Raceway. The Hendrick organization (…)
The months of preparation and anticipation are over as off-road racing’s biggest and brightest stars will clash today on a brutal, (…)Presented by:
On the day before the biggest race of unlimited truck racer Justin Lofton’s season, he is starting to feel the pressure of what lies (…)Presented by:
Comments