Racers Edge, Acura continue COTA domination in GT Race 2

The Racers Edge Motorsports Acura NSX GT3 team of Shelby Blackstock and Trent Hindman scored another dominant overall and Silver category GT World Challenge America win at Circuit of The Americas Sunday afternoon. The Squadra Corse team of Martin Fuentes and Rodrigo Baptista drove their No. 1 Ferrari 488 GT3 across the line second, and first in the Pro/Am category. The DXDT Racing team of George Kurtz and Colin Braun finished third overall and second in Pro/Am in their Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Hindman led the field to the green in his No. 93 Acura NSX GT3 and powered into the lead through Turn 1. Rocketing up from fourth on the inside of Turn 1 and into second was Kyle Marcelli in the Racers Edge Motorsports No. 80 Acura NSX GT3. TR3 Racing’s Matteo Cressoni slotted into third in his No. 31 Ferrari 488 GT3 as the field filed in behind the leaders. Alan Metni in the Park Place Motorsports No. 73 Porsche 911 GT3 R (991) led the Am division, ninth overall.

The leaders up front maintained their positions, while Max Root in the No. 20 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R passed for the lead in Am. Root though would come into the pits momentarily a couple of laps later to deal with a minor mechanical issue allowing Metni to regain the Am lead.

With the pit window opening with 50 minutes left in the race, Hindman entered first to pass the reins over to Blackstock. Marcelli, and Cressoni remained out on track until near the end of the pit window looking to close the over five-second gap to the leader.

With the pit window closed and all drivers cycled through, Blackstock held a 3.7-second lead over Martin Barkey who took over duties for Marcelli. San Antonio native Fred Poordad who took over for Root regained the lead in the Am division. Two full course yellows were issued in quick succession near the three-quarter mark of the race to remove disable cars on track.

On lap 33, drama ensued behind Blackstock as George Kurtz, who was running fourh in the No. 04 DXDT Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, took an aggressive inside line through Turn 11 and passed both Barkey and Fuentes, who was running third. Running wide on the exit, Kurtz nudged back onto the track and the three drivers came together door-to-door. Barkey’s Acura encountered a cut tire and he came into the pits a lap later for repairs. Fuentes’ Ferrari was unscathed, and he powered ahead of Kurtz to slot into second. With all the action behind him, Blackstock maintained a 4.8-second lead. Poordad maintained his lead in the Am division.

At the checkered, Blackstock won by 7.7 seconds over Fuentes and Kurtz. Poordad finished sixth overall and first in Am. Results are provisional until posted final.

“You never know what’s going to happen in racing, but the pairing of Trent and I has been a dream come true,” said Blackstock. “Racers Edge has given us a great car.

“The race was a handful, but it was fun! I just tried to stay on the inside during that incident with the Mercedes (Kurtz), and we got the win,” said Fuentes.

“We struggled with the balance for a little bit, but Fred brought the car home and we were able to get the win,” said Root. “I am so glad we were able to bring the win home today, it’s the first event for us, but we’ll continue to improve and keep going for the rest of the season. We’re happy with the win this weekend!” said Poordad.

RESULTS

The next action for GT World Challenge America teams and drivers is May 15-17 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.