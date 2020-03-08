Luke McMillin wins Mint 400

Overcoming two flat tires and the unrelenting abuse of the Nevada desert, Luke McMillin and navigator Jason Duncan battled to the end in the BFGoodrich Mint 400, finally taking advantage of a flat by then leader Ryan Arciero to claim Saturday night’s overall victory. McMillin, piloting his McMillin Racing No. 83 4WP/BFGoodrich Racer unlimited truck, needed almost seven hours to complete the 428-mile race.

Nine minutes later arrived the No. 7 Red Bull/Toyo Tires Ford driven by Bryce Menzies in second, followed by a disappointed Ryan Arciero in third (No. 32 Levis/BFGoodrich Herbst).

In Class 1 for unlimited cars, Cody Parkhouse cruised to an easy victory in his No. 127 Parkhouse/BFGoodrich Jimco.

In the hotly contested Baja Truck class, Terry Householder managed to score a seven-minute win in the No. 224 Householder/BFGoodrich Herbst truck over upstart Justin Blower, competing in his first race driving the No. 214 Pak West/BFGoodrich Herbst machine.

