NOLASPORT scores SprintX Race 1 win at COTA

Pole-sitter Nicolai Elghanayan and the No. 71 Marco Polo Motorsports KMT X-Bow GT4 led the grid to the green flag under chilly and overcast Texas skies.

After starting in the ninth position, Jon Miller and the No. 38 ST Racing BMW M4 240iR Cup went on a charge and quickly moved up to third overall, second in the Pro-Am class, with only ten minutes off the clock.

Matt Travis and Jason Hart took a dominant win in the No. 46 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 in the season-opening SprintX round for the Pirelli GT4 America at Circuit of The Americas.

“The NOLASPORT crew put a lot of hard work in to give us a great car and they nailed it today, it was a great car!” said Texas native Hart.

Jan Heylen in the No. 37 RS1 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ran down Jarett Andretti in the No. 36 Andretti Autosport McLaren 570 At Turn 19 Andretti went wide, allowing Heylen to slip past for second. Jeroen Bleekemolen and the No. 54 Black Swan Racing Porsche Cayman CS MR also slipped past Andretti to take third, while Andretti won the Silver class by finishing fourth overall.

Pirelli GT4 America SprintX Race 2 will go green on Sunday at 9:25 a.m. local time. Follow along at https://www.gt4-america.com/watch-live.