Vintage Indy announces 4-race schedule

Entering its third year, Vintage Indy — an extension of the Vintage Indy Registry dedicated to the history and preservation of Indianapolis Championship Cars — has announced a four-event on-track schedule presented by Hagerty for 2020.

WWT Raceway in Madison, Ill., — home of IndyCar’s Bommarito 500 — will host an open testing session from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. April 18. The “Vintage Indy Icebreaker” test, open to all members’ cars, will offer a unique opportunity for a full day of track time. And an innovative “Happy Hour” timing session will be conducted during the day’s last hour for vintage Indy car owner bragging rights. The event is open to the public and tickets are now on sale.

June 13-14 will see the vintage Indy cars back at the historic Milwaukee Mile in conjunction with ARCA’s Midwest Tour Milwaukee Mile 100 for Vintage Indy’s second annual “Legends at the Mile.” Last year, the paddock was filled with 24 iconic cars from the 1920s through the 1990s and multiple on-track appearances over two days.