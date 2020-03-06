Trans Am streaming app gets off to strong start at Sebring

With the largest in-person crowd on hand for the event in recent memory, as well as a new global digital broadcast package that allowed fans to tune in globally via the new Trans Am by Pirelli Racing app, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli reached a large and growing audience with the launch of its 54th season last weekend at Sebring International Raceway.

More than 40 countries worldwide, as far away as Japan, watched the fire-breathing American machinery take the green on Sunday as both 100-mile races were streamed live on the new Trans Am by Pirelli Racing app.

The new Trans Am by Pirelli app that delivers worldwide streaming service is made possible through an agreement with NAGRA, a Kudelski Group company and the world’s leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions. NAGRA brings experience spanning 70 years of working with Hollywood studios as well as 30 years of empowering the world’s leading service providers and content owners.

“The feedback that we got from our fans at the track, through emails, and especially on social media was overwhelmingly positive as we launched this program at Sebring,” said Trans Am Company President John Clagett. “Downloads of our new app exceeded our expectations, and the GreenLight TV group did a great job capturing the excitement of Trans Am racing and the NAGRA team provided a ground-breaking app for fans to watch it on. It is really an exciting new chapter for Trans Am to have the opportunity to reach an international audience the way we can through this app and we expect that audience to grow quickly.”

The international broadcast growth follows the recent announcement that the Trans Am Race Company (TARC) and the Australian Racing Group Pty Ltd. (ARG) have signed a multi-year licensing agreement for the Trans Am 2 Series (TA2) branding to be used in Australia and New Zealand.

The full-service digital media platform features full Trans Am races in real time as well as select qualifying sessions, with replays available immediately following the checkered flag.

In addition, the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing app gives users access to a variety of content including:

· Full live videos of select practice and qualifying Trans Am on-track sessions, including behind-the-scenes stories

· Fully produced video stream with live commentary and scoring

· Fans can watch the produced stream or switch to other cameras of their choice

· Race highlights

· Replays of 2020 full races

· Race results

· Event, team, and driver news

The Trans Am by Pirelli Racing app also provides fans, officials and sponsors with new capabilities such as “Sporfie,” which allows users to instantly capture their preferred moments during the events and share them immediately via text or social media, thus curating their personal highlights of the event.

For a limited time, fans can view the live races and replays on the Trans Am Facebook page (@gotransam). In combination with the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) a minimum of nine national Trans Am events will be live streamed, featuring both 100-mile races each weekend.

The next stop for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta March 28-29. Live streaming will be available starting March 28 with qualifying. For the schedule, entry list and results, visit http://www.GoTransAm.com.

Android Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nagra.ion.transam&hl=en_US

Apple IOS App: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/trans-am-by-pirelli-racing/id1494720210

Trans Am event schedule for live streaming:

· Sebring International Raceway, March 1

· Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, March 28-29

· WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, May 1-3

· Lime Rock Park, May 22-25

· Indianapolis Motor Speedway, June 19-21

· Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, June 26-28

· Watkins Glen International, September 11-13

· Virginia International Raceway, September 27-27

· Circuit of The Americas, November 6-8