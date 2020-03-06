Penske confirms contract extension for Blaney

Ryan Blaney is staying in the Team Penske camp for years to come.

Friday, Penske announced a multiyear extension for the 26-year-old who drives its No. 12 Ford Mustang. Blaney has been a Penske driver since 2012. After spending two years driving for its affiliate in the Cup Series, Wood Brothers Racing, he was fully integrated into the Penske fold in 2018.

“Ryan is a true talent with a long runway ahead of him, and we are excited to have him as a part of the future of Team Penske,” said team owner Roger Penske. “Since joining our team, Ryan has developed into a championship-caliber driver, and his personality and engagement with fans has made him a terrific ambassador for NASCAR. In addition, Ryan has done a great job of working with our partners to support their activation and investment throughout each year. I am looking forward to even more success together.”

Blaney’s deal with Team Penske had been set to expire after this season.

Blaney has won seven Xfinity Series races in 70 starts with Penske. A three-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, Blaney arrives at Phoenix Raceway this weekend as the points leader.

“I’ve always said, it’s been a lifelong dream to be able to drive a race car for Roger Penske,” said Blaney. “I am proud of what we have accomplished with the No. 12 Team Penske Ford and our ability to represent great brands like Menards, Advance Auto Parts, DEX Imaging, and Body Armor. It’s really exciting to know I will continue to drive for this organization in 2021 and beyond.

“I am fortunate to be surrounded by extremely talented people throughout the organization and have no doubt we will continue to compete for wins and championships well into the future.”