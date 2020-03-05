Letner, Brian and Parkhouse top Mint 400 qualifying

Concrete Motorsports’ Harley Letner took control of today’s Mint 400 qualifying session, posting the fastest time in an Unlimited Truck class of 23 entries after posting the fastest time in Thursday’s Method Race Wheels Time Trials.
Driving the No.70 truck, Letner completed his lap in a time of 4m08.258s, just over 0.3s ahead of Kyle Jergensen in the No.127 entry.
Former Mint 400 winners Bryce Menzies was third with a 4m08.812s, Justin Lofton’s Fox Shox/Yokohama Jimco was sixth with a 4m16.000s, and Rob MacCachren was eighth with a time of 4m18.000s.
Last year’s runners-up Brett and Christian Sourapas will start 11th in Saturday’s Unlimited race.
Against 16 other Baja Truck entries, Joe Brain’s 4m32.008s in a Herbst-built truck was more than six seconds clear of second-placed Justin Blower, also driving a Herbst truck. The Jimco of Cody Parkhouse was the top qualifier in Class 1 with a time of 4m31.40s.
Unlimited Truck
|Pos
|No.
|Driver
|Time
|1
|70
|Kevin Thompson
|4m08.258s
|2
|127
|Kyle Jergensen
|4m08.610s
|3
|7
|Bryce Menzies
|4m08.812s
|4
|83
|Luke McMillin
|4m11.334s
|5
|100
|Dale Dondel
|4m15.614s
|6
|41
|Justin Lofton
|4m16.000s
|7
|32
|Ryan Arciero
|4m17.830s
|8
|11
|Rob MacCachren
|4m18.000s
|9
|54
|Robert Johnston
|4m19.722s
|10
|26
|Dave Taylor
|4m20.637s
|11
|88
|Christian Sourapas
|4m21.715s
|12
|25
|Jax Redline
|4m23.095s
|13
|19
|Tim Herbst
|4m25.344s
|14
|62
|Ryan Poelman
|4m26.920s
|15
|38
|Eric Hustead
|4m27.139s
|16
|78
|Sara Price
|4m30.449s
|17
|79
|Eric Hardin
|4m30.789s
|18
|27
|Steve Olliges
|4m31.789s
|19
|80
|David Kleiman
|4m33.083s
|20
|33
|Dan McKenzie
|4m53.814s
|21
|34
|Brett Comiskey
|5m04.217s
|22
|56
|Fred Ledezma
|5m56.014s
|23
|42
|Paul Weel
|No time
Baja Truck
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Time
|1
|254
|Joe Brain
|4m32.008s
|2
|214
|Justin Blower
|4m38.612s
|3
|244
|Brad Lovell
|4m38.863s
|4
|253
|Adam Lunn
|4m39.190s
|5
|224
|Terry Householder
|4m40.408s
|6
|277
|Travis Williams
|4m41.746s
|7
|264
|Pierce Herbst
|4m43.971s
|8
|209
|Rafael Navarro IV
|4m45.011s
|9
|205
|Nick Isenhouer
|4m46.992s
|10
|273
|Jordan Brenthel
|4m52.718s
|11
|238
|Scott Kiger
|4m53.710s
|12
|221
|Michael Pyle
|4m57.096s
|13
|250
|Joseph Herling
|5m08.994s
|14
|232
|Heath Shoup
|5m15.178s
|15
|266
|Jeff Bader
|5m26.573s
|16
|269
|Guillermo Zamacona
|5m31.524s
Class 1
|Pos
|No.
|Driver
|Time
|1
|127
|Cody Parkhouse
|4m31.400s
|2
|111
|Jay Reichert
|5m18.000s
|3
|185
|Jerry Lai
|No time
|4
|146
|Chad Cummings
|No time
Comments