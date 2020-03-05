Letner, Brian and Parkhouse top Mint 400 qualifying

Concrete Motorsports’ Harley Letner took control of today’s Mint 400 qualifying session, posting the fastest time in an Unlimited Truck class of 23 entries after posting the fastest time in Thursday’s Method Race Wheels Time Trials.

Driving the No.70 truck, Letner completed his lap in a time of 4m08.258s, just over 0.3s ahead of Kyle Jergensen in the No.127 entry.

Former Mint 400 winners Bryce Menzies was third with a 4m08.812s, Justin Lofton’s Fox Shox/Yokohama Jimco was sixth with a 4m16.000s, and Rob MacCachren was eighth with a time of 4m18.000s.

Last year’s runners-up Brett and Christian Sourapas will start 11th in Saturday’s Unlimited race.

Against 16 other Baja Truck entries, Joe Brain’s 4m32.008s in a Herbst-built truck was more than six seconds clear of second-placed Justin Blower, also driving a Herbst truck. The Jimco of Cody Parkhouse was the top qualifier in Class 1 with a time of 4m31.40s.

Unlimited Truck

Pos No. Driver Time 1 70 Kevin Thompson 4m08.258s 2 127 Kyle Jergensen 4m08.610s 3 7 Bryce Menzies 4m08.812s 4 83 Luke McMillin 4m11.334s 5 100 Dale Dondel 4m15.614s 6 41 Justin Lofton 4m16.000s 7 32 Ryan Arciero 4m17.830s 8 11 Rob MacCachren 4m18.000s 9 54 Robert Johnston 4m19.722s 10 26 Dave Taylor 4m20.637s 11 88 Christian Sourapas 4m21.715s 12 25 Jax Redline 4m23.095s 13 19 Tim Herbst 4m25.344s 14 62 Ryan Poelman 4m26.920s 15 38 Eric Hustead 4m27.139s 16 78 Sara Price 4m30.449s 17 79 Eric Hardin 4m30.789s 18 27 Steve Olliges 4m31.789s 19 80 David Kleiman 4m33.083s 20 33 Dan McKenzie 4m53.814s 21 34 Brett Comiskey 5m04.217s 22 56 Fred Ledezma 5m56.014s 23 42 Paul Weel No time

Baja Truck

Pos No Driver Time 1 254 Joe Brain 4m32.008s 2 214 Justin Blower 4m38.612s 3 244 Brad Lovell 4m38.863s 4 253 Adam Lunn 4m39.190s 5 224 Terry Householder 4m40.408s 6 277 Travis Williams 4m41.746s 7 264 Pierce Herbst 4m43.971s 8 209 Rafael Navarro IV 4m45.011s 9 205 Nick Isenhouer 4m46.992s 10 273 Jordan Brenthel 4m52.718s 11 238 Scott Kiger 4m53.710s 12 221 Michael Pyle 4m57.096s 13 250 Joseph Herling 5m08.994s 14 232 Heath Shoup 5m15.178s 15 266 Jeff Bader 5m26.573s 16 269 Guillermo Zamacona 5m31.524s

Class 1

