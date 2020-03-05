ACO confident Le Mans will not be impacted by coronavirus outbreak

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), which organizes the Le Mans 24 Hours each year, says that it is “confident” that the 2020 running of the Le Mans 24 Hours on June 13-14 will not be affected by the global coronavirus outbreak.

Race organizers and teams around the world are currently monitoring the situation, and several major motorsport events have already been postponed or cancelled as precautionary measures in Formula 1, Formula E and MotoGP.

“We are monitoring the coronavirus situation closely,” the ACO said in a statement.

“For the moment, we have not been notified of any requirement to postpone or cancel any of our sporting events scheduled in the coming weeks. Our event calendar remains unchanged.

“We are confident that the 24 Hours of Le Mans will go ahead as planned on 13-14 June.

“Please note that our priority is to maintain our published schedule for 2020. However, should it be necessary to do so, we will reschedule events later in the year. In the event of a cancellation, tickets will be refunded.”

The ACO is also having to factor in its other events around the world, such as the FIA World Endurance Championship rounds at Sebring and Spa that precede the Le Mans 24 Hours, and its European Le Mans Series and Michelin Le Mans Cup races at Barcelona and Monza in April and May respectively.