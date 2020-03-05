2020 Mint 400 kicks off with Vegas parade

Never let it be said that the brains trust behind the annual Mint 400 don’t think, and act, big.

With tens of thousands of spectators cheering them on, a huge field of participants took part in the annual Mint 400 kickoff – a parade down the famous Las Vegas Strip. Known as the Republic Services Vehicle Parade, the event gathered millions of dollars of motorcycles, cars, trucks and UTVs to help promote this weekend’s Mint 400.

The parade was led by Grand Marshal Bruce Meyers, who rode in one of the military vehicles that were at the front of a long train of race machines. For certain, the annual event is a logistical nightmare, but is very well coordinated with local police and other city agencies.

But, for racers, fans and Las Vegas, all the effort was worth it. All one had to do was see the look of shock and awe on the faces of those lining the hour-long parade route, cell phones recording every moment. Even Elvis was there. It was all so Las Vegas, and surely a social media gold mine for America’s most historic desert off-road race.