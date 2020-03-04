Stewart to make Xfinity return at IMS

Tony Stewart will return to NASCAR competition later this year at Indianapolis.

Stewart-Haas Racing has announced an entry for Stewart in the July 4th Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis, his home track. It will be the first time that Stewart, a two-time Brickyard 400 winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, has run an Xfinity Series race at the facility. His car number and crew chief were not announced.

“Everyone knows what Indy means to me, so I can’t think of a better place to race on Fourth of July weekend,” said Stewart. “It’s going to be cool making history by turning left and right in a stock car at the Brickyard, and the racing will be full of action and contact. Any time you can drive any race car at the speedway is special, and you know I’m going for the win. The date is already circled on my calendar.”

The Xfinity Series is competing on the road course at Indianapolis for the first time this year. Stewart will be making his 95th start in the series – first since 2013 – where he has 11 career wins.

A three-time Cup Series champion and newly-minted member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Stewart retired from full-time competition in 2016, and has not competed in NASCAR since.

However, Stewart has been plenty active in a sprint car upon his retirement.

“People sometimes say, ‘We miss seeing you behind the wheel,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, you’ve just got to go to different places now,’” said Stewart. “I’m racing 100 times a year in a sprint car, but seeing some of these road course races – especially the Roval at Charlotte – piqued my interest a bit, and running the stock car at COTA, it kind of fed my hunger.

“All of it has led me back to the place I’ve always called home – Indy.”