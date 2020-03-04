IndyCar not expecting coronavirus to disrupt schedule

The NTT IndyCar Series will go ahead as planned with next week’s season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and the rest of its immediate schedule.

Amid fears of the COVID-19 virus, better known as the coronavirus, spreading throughout the country, series officials have found no reason to delay or cancel its events.

“We are actively monitoring the situation and working closely with public health officials to ensure the well-being of our spectators and event participants,” IndyCar said in a statement issued Wednesday. “We don’t expect any disruptions to the IndyCar schedule, including next week’s race in St. Petersburg and the Month of May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

To date, three cases of the virus have been reported on Florida, site of the St. Petersburg race. No cases have been reported in Alabama, location of the following round at Barber Motorsports Park. In California, where the Long Beach Grand Prix is next on the calendar, 45 cases have been reported, and 11 cases have been documented in Texas, where Round 4 at Circuit of The Americas is held.

In Indiana, where the Indianapolis Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500 are held, no cases have been reported.