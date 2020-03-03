RACER.com tops 700,000 unique visitors for the month of February

For the first time ever, RACER.com topped 700,000 unique visitors in a single month. That number is even more striking considering that it came in a month that had only 29 days and in which only one major racing event was held, in the Daytona 500.

The final tally for the February 2020 was 720,247 unique visitors and 1,673,832 user sessions. Those figures represent a leap of 76% and 54% respectively over February 2019.

Having such strong numbers in February on the heels of a very robust January signals that audiences across the country are turning to RACER.com as their choice for all-things motorsport, and that they remain fully engaged during the period between races.

Moreover, our audience is showing signs of expansion not only in number, but also in diversity. A shift is occurring toward the younger age segments with 18-45 year olds holding a 40% share of the audience. The biggest bumps in audience growth came in the 18-24 age segment — up 234% in the number of unique users — and the 25-34 age segment — up 120% in unique users — over the same period last year. RACER.com’s share of female users also doubled, to 20%.

Our reach on social media also returned impressive numbers in February with 630,900 unique users/engagements. RACER on Apple News also continues to find a solid audience with 127,639 unique viewers.

With Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series kicking off in March along with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship back in action in Sebring, expectations are set for another chart-topping month.

To learn more about RACER’s portfolio of media platforms, visit advertise.racer.com.