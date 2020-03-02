Racing on TV, March 7-8

ABOVE: NASCAR’s Western swing heads to Phoenix this weekend.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Saturday, March 7
|Phoenix
qualifying
|1-2pm
|
|Phoenix
qualifying
|2:30-3:30pm
|
|Phoenix
|4-6:30pm
|
|Daytona
|7:30-10:30pm
|
Sunday, March 8
|Phoenix
|3:30-7pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
Comments