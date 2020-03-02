Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image by Rusty Jarrett/LAT

Racing on TV, March 7-8

ABOVE: NASCAR’s Western swing heads to Phoenix this weekend.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Saturday, March 7

Phoenix
qualifying		 1-2pm

Phoenix
qualifying		 2:30-3:30pm

Phoenix 4-6:30pm

Daytona 7:30-10:30pm

Sunday, March 8

Phoenix 3:30-7pm


