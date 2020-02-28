Sounds of vintage IMSA GTP and Group C at Monterey

The 2017 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion weekend at Laguna Seca gave us some amazing sounds from the assembled IMSA GTP and European Group C prototypes. With our trusty audio recorder atop the famous Corkscrew, capturing Porsche 962s and Mazda 767Bs and all manner of unhinged cars powering down the hill, we have a brief sound feature to share as some prototypes, with 800-900 horsepower to unleash, crash through the Corkscrew and rocket away for our audio delight.