Drissi eager to get Trans Am season underway

Tomy Drissi and Lucas Oil’s Lucas Slick Mist are primed for the 2020 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli to get started this weekend at Sebring International Raceway.

“Sebring is always one of my favorite tracks to be at,” said Drissi. “Not just because of the incredible fans and history here but Sebring also marks the start of the Trans Am season and we get to see all of the improvements and hard work that we put into the car over the break.”

Success is not without its challenges for the former Trans Am Rookie of the Year and series champion. In 2019 Drissi was forced to take some time off due to injuries, although he covered quickly and finished the season in strong form.

“I’m glad to be back and I’m looking forward to a good year,” Drissi added. We’ve been able to make a lot of improvements to the car and the Lucas Slick Mist Camaro is going to come out fighting. I’m proud to be a part of the Lucas Oil family and to represent the Slick Mist product.”

Round 1 of the 2020 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Championship at Sebring starts at 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, March 1.