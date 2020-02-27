The Week In IndyCar, Feb 27, with Oliver Askew

Oliver Askew returns to The Week In IndyCar to discuss his upcoming rookie season with Arrow McLaren SP, being coached by Robert Wickens, having Fernando Alonso as a teammate for the Indy 500, Formula 1 aspirations, being half Swedish, and more in our show driven by listener questions submitted via social media.
