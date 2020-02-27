Interview: Tyler Reddick's crew chief Randall Burnett

When Tyler Reddick approached crew chief Randall Burnett about whether he would consider going NASCAR Cup Series racing this year, the answer was easy.

“I was like, ‘yeah’,” said Burnett. “I want to do what you want to do. If you’re going to stay on the Xfinity side, I’d love to crew chief you again next year. If you’re going to the Cup side, I’d really like to try giving it a shot on that side as well.”

Reddick was promoted to the Cup Series this season for Richard Childress Racing. He and Burnett, who captured the 2019 Xfinity Series championship, were kept together and most of the team that Reddick competed with was also promoted. Alongside teammate Austin Dillon, the No. 8 team is looking for the same success in the Cup Series while chasing Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.

More of what you’ll hear with Burnett on this week’s episode is:

Burnett’s thoughts on returning to the Cup Series