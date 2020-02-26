TV ratings: Las Vegas, Phoenix

Rain followed NASCAR from Daytona to Las Vegas for Week 2 of the regular season, although fortunately it cleared in time to run the Cup Series race as scheduled. Sunday’s race averaged a 3.24 household rating and 5.5 million viewers on Fox, a healthy increase over a 3.10/5.0m for the Atlanta race that ran on this Sunday last year on the broadcast network.

The Xfinity Series wasn’t so lucky, getting rained out after completing its first stage Saturday afternoon on FS1. The balance of the race followed the Cup event Sunday night on FS2, as FS1 was unavailable due to NHRA drag racing. There, it managed just a 0.21/341,000 viewers — well off last year’s 0.68/1.1m for the Saturday afternoon Atlanta race on FS1.

While the Gander Outdoors Truck Series beat the rain on Friday night and averaged a 0.34/544,000 on FS1, that was a big drop from the 0.61/956K that watched the Saturday afternoon Truck race from Atlanta last February.

The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series finals from Phoenix Sunday night on FS1 averaged a 0.25/403K, down slightly from a 0.30/472K in 2019.