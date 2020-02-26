NASCAR, track and teams to honor Kobe Bryant at Fontana

Fontana’s Auto Club Speedway and multiple NASCAR teams will honor the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant with a variety of activities this weekend.

The track is located about an hour from Los Angeles, where Bryant spent his entire 20-year career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant and eight others, including his teenage daughter Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Bryant’s number was 24 and Auto Club Speedway will have a 24 logo in its turf. The track will also mention Bryant and the others who lost their lives — Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and Ara Zobayan — during the race invocation.

A memorial display will be set up in the fan zone for fans to leave a message. After race weekend, Auto Club will send the display and a monetary donation to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Ryan Blaney and William Byron will run tribute paint schemes Sunday afternoon.

Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske Ford will be run in Lakers colors of yellow and purple, which are Lakers’ colors. Blaney met Bryant a few years ago at a Body Armor event, a company Bryant invested in that also sponsored Blaney.

Honored that @drinkBODYARMOR is running a Kobe Bryant tribute scheme this weekend. I was fortunate enough to meet Kobe & this is a great way to honor him, Gianna & all the victims. Stay tuned for merch details and all proceeds will go to https://t.co/WdOVfr5mRk. #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/UrtylAIsCK — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) February 25, 2020

Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will also be yellow and purple, but will not feature its traditional flames. Out of respect for those who lost their lives in the crash, a team representative said the flames were removed from this weekend’s design.

The team is also tying in a charity aspect. A portion of the proceeds from those who order the die-cast version of Byron’s car from Lionel Racing will be donated to After School All-Stars. Arnold Schwarzenegger founded the organization, and Bryant was one of its ambassadors.

Richard Childress Racing will have signage on Tyler Reddick’s car.

This weekend in Fontana, RCR and the No. 8 team will honor the life and legacy of one of the all-time greats, Kobe Bryant, with a memorial decal on the b-post. pic.twitter.com/q9JdJQqZBj — RCR (@RCRracing) February 25, 2020

Daniel Suarez will wear gloves and shoes honoring Bryant, which will also be auctioned off for charity.