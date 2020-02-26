Dyson targets Trans Am title in year three with CD Racing Mustang

Three, Two, One! That’s the cadence Chris Dyson is looking for as he guns his No. 20 CD Racing Plaid Ford Mustang for the 2020 Trans Am Series championship, starting at this weekend’s season-opening 100-mile sprint at Florida’s Sebring International Raceway. In 2018 Dyson captured rookie-of-the-year honors on his way to third place in the final point standings and then was a close runner-up for the championship last season.

With three TA-class race victories at Lime Rock Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the season finale at Daytona, plus a quartet of second-place finishes in the 10-race 2019 season, Dyson battled Ernie Francis Jr. for the championship through the last lap of the year. In the end, it was mechanical issues in the three races where he didn’t finish first or second that cost Dyson the championship.

“Last year we had all the speed and performance we needed to win the title,” Dyson said. “There were a couple of small reliability issues and in a series that is as competitive as the Trans Am, that’s the difference between winning a championship and not. We’ve got a great crew and over the winter we focused on making the car as bulletproof as possible. The competition in the Trans Am gets tougher every year – not just Ernie, everyone – and I’m confident we have everything in place to win the championship in 2020.”

Pre-season testing has gone well, according to Dyson. “We’ve done a lot of laps recently. We have not taken any big development swings this winter, and we have really focused on all the fundamentals, with the big focus on consistent reliability. The car and our team are ready for Sebring this weekend and for the season to come.”

CD Racing is also fielding a second car for the 2020 season, the No. 21 Ford Mustang that is sponsored by Amamos La Vida Tequila and driven by Humaid Al Masaood.

The winner of the 2011 Grand Prix of Baltimore IMSA race in a Dyson Racing Team entry, Masaood last year drove the second CD Racing Mustang in the Daytona finale, scoring a top-10 finish.

“Humaid and I have been friends for many years and I’m happy we’re working together again. It is a thrill to have him back with us and also to be adding another team car to the Trans Am Series.” said Dyson. “Humaid has done well in testing, including earlier this week. He has always been a quick study, and I expect he will be up to speed and running at the front of the field as this year progresses.”

“I am delighted to be back with Chris and the team,” Masaood said. “The cars racing in the Trans Am Series are amazing and I am excited to showcase our sponsors here this year.”

Trans Am TA-class qualifying begins at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, while the 100-mile feature race takes the green flag at 11:10 a.m. Sunday.