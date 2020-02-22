The Week In Sports Cars, Feb 22, with Pruett and Goodwin

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

This edition of the weekly podcast, driven by listener Q&A, is dedicated to the fall-out of Aston Martin’s exit from Hypercar and what it might mean for the FIA WEC, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

