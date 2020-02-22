The Week In Sports Cars, Feb 22, with Pruett and Goodwin

This edition of the weekly podcast, driven by listener Q&A, is dedicated to the fall-out of Aston Martin’s exit from Hypercar and what it might mean for the FIA WEC, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
NASCAR 9hr ago
Dominant Kyle Busch rolls to seventh straight Trucks win
It’s easy to spot a trend where Kyle Busch is concerned. Put Busch in one of his own Kyle Busch Motorsports trucks, and he’s all but (…)
NASCAR 12hr ago
Johnson tops Friday night practice in Las Vegas
Four-time Las Vegas winner Jimmie Johnson was fastest in final NASCAR Cup Series practice late Friday. Johnson put his No. 48 Hendrick (…)
Le Mans/WEC 12hr ago
Rebellion looks ahead to post-prototype future
Rebellion Racing’s upcoming farewell to endurance racing will remove one of the heartiest FIA World Endurance championship teams from the (…)
Le Mans/WEC 13hr ago
Toyota presses ahead with Hypercar plans
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s FIA WEC Hypercar program is set to go ahead as planned, despite Aston Martin cancelling its Valkyrie-based effort (…)
Le Mans/WEC 15hr ago
Magnussen embracing Corvette role at COTA
Jan Magnussen is back with Corvette Racing this weekend in Austin for the first of two FIA WEC races with the C8.R. The Dane, who was (…)
NASCAR 15hr ago
Almirola leads SHR 1-2 in opening Vegas practice
Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer paced opening NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on (…)
IndyCar 15hr ago
UPDATED: Citrone/Buhl Autosport plan IndyCar return
Former IndyCar driver Robbie Buhl and business partner Robert Citrone have announced their intent to field a new NTT IndyCar Series team. (…)
NASCAR 16hr ago
Rivals cautiously express relief at Newman’s recovery
Now that Ryan Newman has been released from the hospital following his crash in the Daytona 500, and his condition is said to be improving, (…)
Formula 1 20hr ago
Bottas unleashes Mercedes pace; troublesome day for Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas ended the first pre-season test on a strong note while Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel lost time with an engine failure on the (…)
Insights & Analysis 21hr ago
INSIGHT: The end of the Lion
Since 1985 the streets of Adelaide have seen some extraordinary days in Formula 1 and V8 Supercars, but none as remarkable as what happened (…)
