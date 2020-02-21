Johnson tops Friday night practice in Las Vegas

Four-time Las Vegas winner Jimmie Johnson was fastest in final NASCAR Cup Series practice late Friday.

Johnson put his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at the top of the speed chart with a lap of 179.432 mph (30.095 seconds). While Johnson ran 46 laps in practice, his fastest lap came early in the session on lap 6.

Johnson won three straight races at Las Vegas from 2005-07 and then earned another victory in 2010.

Three Stewart-Haas Racing Fords were second, third, and fourth fastest. Clint Bowyer was second-fastest at 179.271 mph while Aric Almirola, who was the quickest in the opening round of practice, was third-fastest at 179.170 mph. Kevin Harvick was fourth-fastest at 179.015 mph.

Rounding out the top five was another Ford in Matt DiBenedetto. DiBenedetto ran a fastest lap of 178.814 mph.

Completing the top 10 was Ross Chastain at sixth-quickest in the No. 6 for Roush Fenway Racing at 178.660 mph, Kyle Larson seventh at 178.424 mph, Ryan Blaney eighth at 178.359 mph, John Hunter Nemechek ninth at 178.259 mph, and Alex Bowman at 178.089 mph.

Blaney ran the most laps in practice with 65.

There were no incidents in the 50-minute final practice.

Kevin Harvick led the way in the best 10 consecutive lap average over Johnson, Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman, and Kurt Busch.

UP NEXT: Cup Series qualifying at 2:35 p.m. ET.