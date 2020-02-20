Cook to dovetail Indy Pro 2000 program with W Series

Sabre Cook will add six rounds of the Indy Pro 2000 Championship to complement her return to the W Series, where she finished 12th overall in her debut and was the top American driver in the European training category.

The 25-year-old Colorado native will contest the six Road To Indy events with Team Benik, with whom she spent half of the 2018 US F2000 championship.

“I’m very excited to rejoin Team Benik and my Road To Indy campaign,” she said. “I think supplementing my second season in W Series competition with another great open-wheel series like the Indy Pro 2000 Championship will only accelerate my development as a driver. Benik, my partners, and I have been working very hard to make a feasible program for this season, and I really appreciate everyone’s efforts to make this happen.”

Cook is scheduled to drive at St. Petersburg in March, Circuit of the Americas in April, at the Indianapolis Grand Prix weekend in May, June’s stop at Road America, August’s stop at Mid-Ohio, and close the Indy Pro 2000 year with the finale at Laguna Seca in September, with each round taking place on the undercard to the NTT IndyCar Series.

“Sabre was with us in a partial USF2000 season in 2018, and we are happy to have her back in 2020,” said Team Benik’s Nick Mitchell. “She has a lot of racing planned in 2020, and we look forward to supporting her in her six events in North America and can’t wait to get to St. Pete. She has worked for this opportunity, and we are very happy to be part of it with her.”

With Cook’s part-time program, the Road to Indy will have the welcome addition of a young woman whose dream of becoming an IndyCar driver will be developed on the ladder system designed to take open-wheel racing’s finer talents to the top of the sport. The last woman to contest more than a single IndyCar race in a season was Switzerland’s Simona de Silvestro, who spent three events with Andretti Autosport in 2015.

A lack of adequate sponsorship is often to blame for the dearth of American female open-wheel prospects, and Cook was quick to celebrate those who’ve made the Indy Pro 2000 ride possible.

“I’m very excited to have Apple Motorsports, GJ Home Builders, Alpine Bank, Grand Junction Motor Speedway, and Bell Helmets on board for another season of competition,” she said. “I’m also ecstatic to welcome Xtract Technologies and Iron Neck as new partners to my program. Without all these wonderful people to support me I wouldn’t have this opportunity in 2020. We’re all excited for a great season!”