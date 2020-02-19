UPDATED: Newman leaves hospital

Two hours after its first update of the day on Ryan Newman, sharing a picture of its driver standing up and smiling with his two daughters, Roush Fenway Racing has revealed even better news: Newman has been released from Halifax Medical Center.

In its earlier update, in which it noted Newman was still receiving care for unspecified injuries, Roush Fenway detailed that the NASCAR Cup Series veteran was fully alert and walking around the hospital.

There have still been no details revealed regarding the nature of Newman’s injuries or treatment, or about his status for this weekend’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas.

“Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway. The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends, and family while spending time with his two daughters.

“Ryan continues to express his appreciation for the outpouring of support from across the country, and he and his family are grateful for the immense level of support that has been provided by the NASCAR community and beyond.”

The 2008 winner of the Daytona 500 was transported directly to the hospital after being removed from his No. 6 Ford Mustang. Newman’s car went airborne twice on the last lap, and was also hit by Corey LaJoie.