The Week In IndyCar, Feb 19, with Marco Andretti

Marco Andretti makes his first visit to The Week In IndyCar show to share insights on the new aeroscreen, driver coaching, mental coaching, the troubles from 2019 he plans to overcome once the new IndyCar season begins, business interests and owning a stake in the car he drives for Andretti Autosport, musical tastes, his late uncle John Andretti and the #CheckIt4Andretti campaign, and more from listener-driven Q&A submitted via social media.
