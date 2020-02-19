Team confirms that Newman is "alert, walking around"

In the latest update on Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing shared a picture of the driver standing up and smiling with his two daughters.

Newman is still receiving care for unspecified injuries at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. However, Roush Fenway said Wednesday that the NASCAR Cup Series veteran is now making his way around the hospital and hasn’t lost his sense of humor:

“Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway. The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends, and family while spending time with his two daughters.

“Ryan continues to express his appreciation for the outpouring of support from across the country, and he and his family are grateful for the immense level of support that has been provided by the NASCAR community and beyond.”

The 2008 winner of the Daytona 500 was transported directly to the hospital after being removed from his No. 6 Ford Mustang. Newman’s car went airborne twice on the last lap, and was also hit by Corey LaJoie.