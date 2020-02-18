The Week In Sports Cars, Feb 18, with Pruett and Goodwin
Image by Richard Dole/LAT
The Week In Sports Cars, Feb 18, with Pruett and Goodwin
By: Marshall Pruett |
3 hours ago
It’s The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with plenty of time spent on GT convergence, Hypercar, LMDh and more with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion topics:
- IMSA (8m46s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (47m31s)
- General & fun (1h33m17s)
IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts
