Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, Feb 18, with Pruett and Goodwin

Image by Richard Dole/LAT

The Week In Sports Cars, Feb 18, with Pruett and Goodwin

Podcasts

The Week In Sports Cars, Feb 18, with Pruett and Goodwin

By 3 hours ago

By: |

It’s The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with plenty of time spent on GT convergence, Hypercar, LMDh and more with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion topics:

  • IMSA (8m46s)
  • WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (47m31s)
  • General & fun (1h33m17s)

IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home