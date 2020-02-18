Speed Club Racing confirms GT4 McLaren program

Texas-based Speed Club Racing, headed by team principals Mark Cox and Rex McDaniel, has announced plans to field a McLaren 570S GT4 in the upcoming SRO Pirelli GT4 America Championship. The No. 27 car has registered for competition in both Sprint and SprintX categories.

The 2020 race program is a logical extension of SCR’s partnership with McLaren North America, as its parent company, Premier Event Services, oversees logistics and technical support for the GT4 and McLaren road cars used in Pure McLaren, the official track driving program of McLaren Automotive.

While the Speed Club Racing name may be new to the SRO paddock, its team members boast well over a century of top-flight competition experience across IMSA, IndyCar and GT racing. Team manager McDaniel says the team is focused on the challenge ahead.

“We have been working toward this opportunity for the past few years, and with the team we’ve assembled, I’m confident in our ability to perform at a very competitive level from the outset. We absolutely have all the right pieces in place.”

Speed Club Racing recently moved into a new race shop at the Motorsport Ranch just west of Dallas/Fort Worth. The location will enable the team to offer flexible testing opportunities on a variety of track configurations prior to and beyond the season opener at Circuit of The Americas, March 7-8.