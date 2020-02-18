Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Preview: RM Sotheby's March 6-7 Amelia Island Auction

Image courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Among the highlights of RM Sotheby’s March 6-7 Amelia Island sale at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island — along with the 1978 Jaguar XJS Group 44 Trans Am pictured above — is a highly desirable, late-production 1939 Bugatti Type 57C Stelvio by Gangloff, part of the six-car Keith Crain Collection being offered without reserve.

One of the very last early Bugattis built before the outbreak of World War II, the supercharged Type 57C spent much of its early life in French ownership before landing in the U.S. in 1959.

After claiming seven of the top 10 sales at Amelia Island in 2019, RM Sotheby’s is looking to top its $38.1 million results and 84% sell-through rate. This year’s docket, including our personal favorites, could make it happen…

Read the full story at VintageMotorsport.com

 

