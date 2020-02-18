Ferrari says its drivers start on equal terms and are free to race in 2020

Ferrari’s drivers will be free to race in 2020 despite a number of incidents in the second half of last season, according to team principal Mattia Binotto.

A year ago, Binotto admitted Sebastian Vettel would get priority over Charles Leclerc in certain scenarios due to his experience with the team and history of winning four drivers’ championships. Leclerc duly took two wins to Vettel’s one and took the most pole positions of any driver as he finished ahead of his teammate in the standings, and despite the pair colliding in Brazil, Binotto says the situation is different heading into this year.

“It’s developed. Charles has got a year’s experience with us,” Binotto said. “They will be on the same level, they can both fight to be ahead. So let them race.”

Leclerc insists the collision in Brazil that caused both drivers to retire will be used to ensure there is less chance of a repeat, as it demonstrated the potential consequences of the two Ferrari drivers racing each other too hard.

“I think we both learned the lesson of what happened in Brazil,” Leclerc said. “Of course we are free to race but on the other hand we are teammates. There are a lot of people working behind the scenes on the car for us to perform at our best on track. We are a team, and things (like) Brazil shouldn’t happen. I’ve definitely learned from it. The margins will probably be a bit bigger to be a bit more on the same side.”

Vettel doesn’t see a major change in dynamic between himself and Leclerc even though he won’t have priority in the same way that was afforded to him at the start of 2019.

“I don’t see it that way — I think we were both up last year,” Vettel said when it was suggested he was down on a year ago. “Obviously we both have the same car and the same chance to race well. I never doubted that last year; I don’t think Charles did either. I don’t see it as down and up. It doesn’t change anything. Starting on equal terms or not, I think we we were on equal terms all throughout last year; we are this year as well.”