Williams hits the track with FW43 on busy day of debuts

Williams launched the FW43 and gave its new car a first run on a busy day of shakedowns in Barcelona also featuring Renault and Haas.

The 2020 Williams was launched online on Monday morning before the team started a filming day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with George Russell getting the first laps behind the wheel of the new car. That achievement alone is a significant step forward compared to 12 months ago, when Williams was late with its new chassis and missed the first two and a half days of pre-season testing.

While the team insists it has not made any major concept modifications compared to last season, the car is visually different as it carries more prominent branding from title partner Rokit — leading to a mainly red and white livery with sections of last year’s light blue.

Williams was not alone in running its car on Monday, however, with Renault and Haas also on track in Spain. The Renault shakedown was the first appearance of the RS20, with the team having opted against launching the car during a pre-season event in Paris last week.

Esteban Ocon is behind the wheel of the new Renault — running in a plain black testing livery — and images from the event have been limited so far.

Haas is also in action with the VF20 on Monday, as Romain Grosjean took the team’s 2020 car out for a shakedown.

All three teams are limited to 100km in total but the shakedown allows for initial systems checks and preliminary running that would identify any major issues ahead of the start of testing on Wednesday.