Newman's injuries serious; not life-threatening

Ryan Newman is serious condition with unspecified injuries at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach and is undergoing further treatment and evaluation.

NASCAR executive vice president Steve O’Donnell read a statement to the media on Newman’s condition on behalf of Roush Fenway Racing just after 10 p.m. ET. Newman was transported directly to the hospital after being removed from his No. 6 Ford Mustang following an accident on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Related Newman hospitalized after massive Daytona wreck

The statement read: “Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He’s in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are non-life threatening. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and will provide more information as it becomes available.”

O’Donnell said NASCAR would continue to work with Roush Fenway and Newman’s family to support them in any way.

“We ask that you respect their privacy, and going forward, we’ll provide updates as we can,” said O’Donnell. “But at this time, our thoughts are with Ryan and his family.”

The update on Newman’s condition was welcomed across the paddock, and prompted an immediate statement from Ford.

“We’re grateful for the news about Ryan,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “We had been waiting for information just like everyone else, so to hear some positive news tonight is a relief. Ryan has been an important part of the Roush Fenway and Ford NASCAR program this past year, and he is so respected for being a great competitor by everyone in the sport. The entire Ford family is sending positive thoughts for his recovery, but our first thoughts remain with his family and his team.”