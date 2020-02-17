Daytona's Big One strikes with 20 laps to go

A three-car chain reaction that included Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano resulted in a 19-car accident inside the final 20 laps of the Daytona 500.

Keselowski was turned by behind on the backstretch by Aric Almirola, who had been received a huge shove of his own from Logano.

“Yeah, just instantly spun out,” said Keselowski. “I had the 6 car [Ryan Newman] in front of me, I think I was about to push him, and just a lot of kinetic energy there. But I felt like we had a really good car. I made one mistake a lap earlier and the 95 [Christopher Bell] was doing such a great job pushing the 6, I didn’t think they’d have as strong of a run that they did, and they just got by me on the bottom. I should have covered that better, and I didn’t, so that’s my fault. I kind of put myself in position for (a wreck).

“But it was a really good effort from everyone on the team. I felt like we were right there. Led a lot of laps, we were certainly in position at the end and just not quite strong enough.”

Last weekend, Keselowski was sour at Logano for starting a wreck in the Busch Clash.

Keselowski is now 0-for-11 in the Daytona 500. He started the race in the ninth position and led 30 laps.

Among those also collected in the accident were two-time Daytona 500 winner Jimmie Johnson, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Austin Dillon, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Matt DiBenedetto, Chris Buescher, David Ragan, John Hunter Nemechek, Brendan Gaughan, and Kurt Busch.

“The random roulette wheel took our number today; we didn’t get to the end,” said Busch, the 2017 Daytona 500 winner. “Lady luck was not on our side.”