Briscoe's bold goal for 2020: "There's no reason we can't win 8-10 races"

The tighter limitations on Cup Series drivers participating in NASCAR’s other national touring series create more opportunities for those series’ regulars, but also increases their expectations. Chase Briscoe, for one, thinks he could win eight to 10 Xfinity Series races this season “if we do our job right.”

Briscoe, 25, won Rookie of the Year honors in the series last season and will contest his sophomore campaign again with Stewart-Haas Racing. The idea of driving into victory lane that many times comes from the fact that Briscoe believes 2020 is his “make or break” season.

Last year, Briscoe watched teammate Cole Custer win seven times as he was only able to break through for a single win at Iowa Speedway in late July. However, Briscoe was a consistent contender in the series and finished fifth in the overall championship standings. He has two career wins in 50 starts.

Briscoe explains more about his approach to this season, which begins today at Daytona, and about his lofty goal below: