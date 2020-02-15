Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Briscoe's bold goal for 2020: "There's no reason we can't win 8-10 races"

Image by Rusty Jarrett/LAT

Briscoe's bold goal for 2020: "There's no reason we can't win 8-10 races"

Xfinity

Briscoe's bold goal for 2020: "There's no reason we can't win 8-10 races"

By 3 hours ago

By: |

The tighter limitations on Cup Series drivers participating in NASCAR’s other national touring series create more opportunities for those series’ regulars, but also increases their expectations. Chase Briscoe, for one, thinks he could win eight to 10 Xfinity Series races this season “if we do our job right.”

Briscoe, 25, won Rookie of the Year honors in the series last season and will contest his sophomore campaign again with Stewart-Haas Racing. The idea of driving into victory lane that many times comes from the fact that Briscoe believes 2020 is his “make or break” season.

Last year, Briscoe watched teammate Cole Custer win seven times as he was only able to break through for a single win at Iowa Speedway in late July. However, Briscoe was a consistent contender in the series and finished fifth in the overall championship standings. He has two career wins in 50 starts.

Briscoe explains more about his approach to this season, which begins today at Daytona, and about his lofty goal below:

, , NASCAR, Videos, Xfinity

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://www.blueliq.com/2020/02/15/briscoes-bold-goal-for-2020-theres-no-reason-we-cant-win-8-10-races/ Briscoe’s bold goal for 2020: “There’s no reason we can’t win 8-10 races” - Blueliq

    […] CREDIT […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home