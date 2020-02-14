Remembering Peter Argetsinger, 1950-2020

Peter O. Argetsinger died Feb. 6 at his upstate New York home at the age of 69.

Argetsinger pursued a 47-year career as a professional road racing driver until his health failed last fall. He achieved success on the world’s major courses, initially in Europe and then in the U.S. and South America. Starting with Formula Ford racing in Germany, he eventually won the British Championship of this category before moving to Formula 3, sports cars, sedans, as well as IMSA and Daytona prototypes. Up until his final days, he was sought after as a driver and coach.

Well-known in racing circles here and abroad, Argetsinger was inducted into the Road Racing Drivers’ Association, and served on the governing council of the International Motor Racing Research Center in Watkins Glen. Based on his extensive knowledge and experience, he was asked to design several racetracks.