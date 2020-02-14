Alfa Romeo shakes down C39 in Italy

Alfa Romeo’s 2020 car was publicly revealed for the first time during a pre-season shakedown at the Ferrari test track at Fiorano.

In a similar move to last year, Alfa Romeo has run the new car in a temporary livery, with Kimi Raikkonen first to drive the black and gray C39 in Italy. The car features a complex nose arrangement including an air intake, and once again a similar front wing concept to Ferrari that sees the wing elements at their highest near the centre and tapering down towards the endplates.

After the shakedown — during which teams are limited to 100km of running — the new car will then make its way to Barcelona ahead of pre-season testing, where it will be unveiled in its race livery on Wednesday morning ahead of the start of the first day of running.

The C39 is one of three new cars to be seen on Friday, as Mercedes also broke cover with the W11 during a shakedown at Silverstone, launching the car fully via its social media channels. AlphaTauri will host an event later in the evening at Red Bull’s Hangar 7 in Salzburg, where the former Toro Rosso team will unveil its new image.

The majority of teams are carrying out shakedowns before testing starts, with pre-season shortened by two days. The AlphaTauri will run at Mugello on Saturday, with the McLaren MCL35 in Barcelona on Sunday ahead of Renault’s first appearance — also at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya — on Monday.