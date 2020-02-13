McLaren launches the MCL35

The McLaren MCL35 was launched today at the McLaren Technology Centre, the third 2020 car to be physically unveiled: Ferrari’s new SF1000 was seen on Tuesday and the Red Bull RB16 hit the track at Silverstone yesterday.

The launch specification of the new McLaren features a slender nose and complex sidepods and rear wing endplates as well as an updated livery of matte orange and additional blue.

The team made a clear step forward in 2019, finishing a comfortable fourth in the constructors’ championship, but over the winter highlighted the need to make radical changes if it wants to further close the gap to the top three. Team principal Andreas Seidl said he expects stiff competition just to remain the lead midfield team.

“This is an important moment for the entire team,” Seidl said at the launch. “Yesterday evening, after many months of hard work from all the men and women at McLaren, our people were the very first to see the MCL35, before we showed it to the world today. Every team member has invested a great deal of time and energy during this pre-season in designing, engineering and producing the MCL35 ready to take to the track for the first-time at pre-season testing.

“Carlos [Sainz] and Lando [Norris] showed real grit and determination last season and have continued to work hard in preparation for testing and the season beyond. We look forward to building on what was a very positive first year with them behind the wheel.

“Today is another step on our journey. It is important not to be complacent; this will be a tough season. Nothing comes easy in Formula 1 and the competition at the head of the midfield will be intense. We have six days of testing to prepare for the start of the new season and Carlos, Lando and the whole team here at the MTC and at track are ready. We go again.”

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown added that the team was able to build on last year’s momentum from a commercial perspective as well as a technical one, the new car being launched in front of a backdrop of 38 partners, many of them new.

“I’m immensely proud of the entire team today,” Brown said. “Last season we delivered what we set out to do – secure a hard-fought fourth in the constructors’ championship. Our positive on-track momentum and the renewed energy in the team has seen us grow our valued partner family and global fan base, and we look forward to a hugely competitive season. While we are enjoying going racing again, we remain measured and focused, and all of us at McLaren keep pushing fearlessly forward.”