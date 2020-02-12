29 cars set for Sebring WEC test

The entry list for the planned FIA WEC two-day official pre-event test at Sebring International Raceway has been released and features 29 cars.

The test will take place a week before the 1000 Miles of Sebring on March 14-15, with both days featuring morning and afternoon sessions for a total of 14 hours of track time available to the teams.

The only noticeable absence on the entry list for the test is the single Corvette Racing C8.R entered for the race. Corvette is set to test at the Florida circuit privately ahead of the race.

In terms of drivers, there’s only one name missing — Kenta Yamashita, who will not drive High Class Racing’s LMP2 class ORECA due to a clash with a Super GT test at Okayama.

In the GTE Pro ranks third drivers Daniel Serra and Sam Bird are listed in AF Corse’s Ferrari 488 GTEs. The race at Sebring will act as Bird’s return to the team after stepping back from a full-time seat in the WEC ahead of the 2019/20 season due to clashes with his Formula E program.

Bird is set to race with AF Corse as the third driver in the No. 71 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO at both Sebring and the Le Mans 24 Hours. This was confirmed last week at the sixth annual Ferrari Competizioni GT awards ceremony, held at the Ferrari Style Centre in Maranello.

ENTRY LIST