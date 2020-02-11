Racing Point affirms Aston Martin works team status for 2021

Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer insists the team’s impending rebranding as Aston Martin will represent a transition into a fully-fledged works team for the auto maker.

Lawrence Stroll has purchased a stake in the iconic British sports car company and will become its executive chairman, with the deal leading to Racing Point being rebranded ‘Aston Martin Formula 1 Team’ for 2021. While Aston currently has a title sponsorship with Red Bull, Szafnauer says his F1 team will become much more integrated with the car manufacturer and be a full works outfit.

“It’s significant news for Aston Martin and for Formula 1 itself,” Szafnauer said. “As one of the most iconic sports car brands in the world, Aston Martin needed a presence on the F1 grid and this solution delivers a fully-fledged works Aston Martin F1 Team from 2021 onwards. It’s news that will excite fans around the world and will shine a spotlight on a brand that is widely regarded as Britain’s finest luxury sports car manufacturer.

“It’s certainly provides a real injection of energy for the 465 loyal and hard-working staff in Silverstone. The team has been in business, under various names, for 30 years and is more than ready to become a manufacturer team. Lawrence spoke to the staff last week and set out the clear objective to establish Aston Martin as one of the top teams in the sport. Everyone is proud to represent a legendary car manufacturer returning to the pinnacle of motorsport.”

Explaining the benefits to Aston Martin, Szafnauer says there will be advances made within F1 that will make their way across to the road cars in future.

“Creating a works F1 team achieves a number of objectives for Aston Martin. It delivers a high-profile marketing platform for the road car division, which will enhance commercial appeal in all areas of the business.

“There is also the obvious technical collaboration between the F1 program and the road cars, with F1 technology filtering through to the products Aston Martin launches in the years ahead. This is particularly relevant to the mid-engine philosophy that is just around the corner. The competitive environment of racing is a rich avenue for innovation and the opportunity for technology crossover is incredibly exciting.”

Szafnauer also confirmed that the Racing Point name will completely disappear from F1 after this coming season.