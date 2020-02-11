Meyer Shank reveals revised livery for Harvey

Ahead of today’s first round of open testing at Circuit of The Americas, Meyer Shank Racing revealed a revised livery for its No. 60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda for 2020, which will mark the Ohio-based team’s first full season of NTT IndyCar Series competition.

Driver Jack Harvey will debut the new ‘magenta’ pink livery, which integrates the aeroscreen cockpit safety device and features the colors of its team partners with the distinctive pink livery bringing attention to the ‘Drive Pink’ cancer initiative (drivepink.com) established by AutoNation.

“I’m really pleased with how the car looks and I’m incredibly eager to get some laps in to start the season,” said Harvey. “It’s great to have AutoNation and SiriusXM back on board with us and I’m excited to continue to carry the pink design for 2020. I think the the car looks great, and I’m just really eager to get out on track and test the aeroscreen for the first time.”