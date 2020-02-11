Herta gets six-race Capstone support

Winning has paid off for Colton Herta and the new Andretti Autosport union with Harding Steinbrenner Racing with the return of Capstone Turbine, which the Californian carried into Victory Lane to close the 2019 season at Monterey.

With other sponsors failing to deliver, Capstone’s support proved to be invaluable for the small outfit prior to merging with Andretti’s squad, as it remained on track thanks to the increased sponsorship from the California-based manufacturing company.

Capstone will take the sponsorship lead on the No. 88 Honda at six races this year, along with this week’s Spring Training event at Circuit of The Americas, for the 19-year-old phenom.

“The youthful Colton is a perfect fit for the image of our clean and green microturbine technology,” stated said Capstone CEO Darren Jamison. “The younger generation makes up 30 percent of the population, and are arguably the most concerned when it comes to environmental sustainability as the first generation to have grown up with climate change as part of everyday life.”

Herta will have Capstone on board at COTA, Texas Motor Speedway, Road America, Richmond Raceway, Toronto, and Monterey.

“The valuable business relationships we have developed with the support of George Steinbrenner IV and Mike Harding, as well as the new B2B opportunities that will come this season by being part of the Andretti Autosport family, offers Capstone a platform to reach the racing community and help more companies save money and lower their carbon footprint,” Jamison added. “We are honored to sponsor the No. 88 at the COTA open test February 11-12, and we can’t wait to get back on the grid in April.”