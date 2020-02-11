Frost steps up to Indy Lights with Andretti Autosport

Singapore’s Danial Frost will step up from the Indy Pro 2000 series and join back-to-back Indy Lights champions Andretti Autosport. Frost, who finished fifth in the Indy Pro 2000 championship with a pair of wins and a half-dozen podiums, will have the series champion, Florida’s Kyle Kirkwood, as his teammate.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Danial to our Indy Lights program,” said Andretti Autosport president J-F Thormann. “Danial has shown impressive speed and talent across his racing career and we are excited to see what 2020 has in store for him and our Indy Lights team.

With the Andretti Indy Lights team having shipped Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta, Oliver Askew, and Dalton Kellett to the NTT IndyCar Series since 2018, Frost knows he’ll have a team and car that offers a legitimate shot at winning the 2020 Indy Lights title.

“To be a member of Andretti Autosport is truly an honor,” he said. “I’m very excited to be driving for a renowned team, and I’m looking forward to the 2020 season. I am very thankful for this opportunity and especially to my sponsor Denjet. Also, I would like to thank my family, friends and fans that are supporting me.”