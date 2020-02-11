Ferrari unveils SF1000 in Italy

Ferrari launched its 2020 car — the SF1000 — at a lavish launch event in the Italian city of Reggio Emilia.

While Haas and Mercedes have shown off their 2020 liveries, Ferrari became the first team to physically present its new car on Tuesday evening near its Maranello headquarters. Team principal Mattia Binotto and drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc were joined by Ferrari CEO Louis C Camilleri and John Elkann at the event in the Teatro Municipale Romolo Valli.

The SF1000 — named as the team will contest its 1000th grand prix this season — features a distinctly narrow rear end, with Binotto highlighting the work Ferrari has done to re-package a number of components to allow for the tighter bodywork.

Binotto also outlined a number of other changes, saying the team has opted for very extreme concepts in trying to find more performance.

“The regulations and remain stable so it is difficult to completely transform the car,” Binotto said. “The starting point of the car was last year’s SF90. But certainly we have been extreme on all the concepts as much as we could. We developed the car and try to look for the maximum aero performance, trying to maximize downforce level. So the entire car, the monocoque, the power unit, the gearbox have been really packaged in a way to have a very narrow and slim body shape. I think that is quite visible.

“We worked on all the components — the suspension has been designed to have greater flexibility when being on the racetrack for the setup, trying to adapt the setup to whatever best suits the drivers at the circuit. We put in a lot of effort to keep the weight down.

“We worked a lot on the power unit, not only for packaging but we worked on each single component. First for performance but also to cope with the change in technical regulations, where the oil consumption will be reduced by 50%. So obviously it may look very similar to last year, but believe me it is completely different to the one of last year. And a lot of concepts are very extreme on the car.”

Last year Ferrari finished second in the constructors’ championship but had to wait until the Belgian Grand Prix after the mid-season break to pick up its first victory, despite impressing during pre-season testing.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Additional details to follow.