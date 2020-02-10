Mercedes reveals 2020 Formula 1 livery

Mercedes-AMG Petronas today announced a new, five-year sponsorship deal with global manufacturer INEOS and showed off its 2020 livery in an event at the Royal Automobile Club in London.

The new livery was unveiled following a press conference featuring Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and INEOS chairman and founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“It is a very proud moment for us to welcome INEOS to Mercedes in their new capacity as principal partner,” Wolff said. “The company’s ambition, dynamism and entrepreneurial flair are a perfect fit for the spirit of Mercedes-AMG Petronas.

“Both companies share a restless desire to improve every day, and a strong commitment to achieving the very best results. Our partnership will be defined by tackling great challenges together – on the race track, on water and on the stages of the Grand Tours – and we will be aiming to raise the bar in each of them.

“Furthermore, this new partnership is an important cornerstone of our future plans in Formula 1,” Wolff continued. “It once again serves to demonstrate the attraction of the sport for ambitious, global brands with a long-term vision for success.”

The Mercedes/INEOS partnership has impacted the team’s livery, INEOS branding clearly visible in red around the air intake and front and rear wing endplates, as well as on the rear wing itself. The rest of the color scheme is largely similar to previous years.

The 2020 Mercedes will hit the track on Friday as part of a shakedown at Silverstone, when imagery will also be released.