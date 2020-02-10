Hamilton/Mercedes is an 'obvious pairing' says Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said he has no concerns about Lewis Hamilton continuing with the team beyond this season as he feels he can offer the six-time world champion the fastest car.

Hamilton’s current contract expires this year, and he and Ferrari openly traded compliments at the end of 2019 when it emerged he had met with the Italian team’s president Louis Camilleri. While negotiations between Hamilton and Mercedes have yet to begin, Wolff said that is in line with an agreement he made with the Briton last year.

“I think it is an obvious pairing going forward,” Wolff said. “We would like to have the fastest man in the car and I know that Lewis wants to be in the fastest car, so there is obvious mutual outcome.

“We travel around the world for almost 10 months of the year and we get on each others nerves almost every second weekend, and what we do over the winter is leave each other in peace. The last conversation I had with him was on the evening of the Christmas party and we had a nice chat. We will start our discussion when he gets back from America and we kick off the season.

“I have great belief in the ability of this team to attract the best drivers, and Lewis proved that he is the best driver with his six titles. In both the medium- and long-term, I would hope that we are able to continue to provide technology to the best drivers and attract them.”

Wolff’s own future is up in the air as he has been linked with a role running Formula 1 as a business, but he insists he is planning for the future with Mercedes after announcing a five-year primary partnership with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS on Monday.

“My role is different to all the other team principals. I am a partner in the team, I’m a managing partner in the team. We have a joint venture with Daimler and honestly I have to pinch myself every day (that I get) to have the opportunity to be in that situation. So it’s very different.

“But we are planning our long-term strategy together with Daimler, and Jim and his partners coming in is yet another building block; so all sails are set for a successful future.

“But, like with Lewis, we are in the middle of discussions and tweaking here and there, and I wouldn’t really want to live comment when things are going to be signed because if I give a date then you’re going to ask me all the time.”